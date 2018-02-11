Rain washes out road in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga.- Rain in the area has caused a problem for drivers out in Sardis..

(Courtsey: Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office shared this photo on its Facebook page.

It seems a large chunk of Harris Road has been completely washed out.

Crews are working on repairing the damaged road.

There’s no word on when that road will be back to normal.

Drivers should avoid Harris Road, at this time.

