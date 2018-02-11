Russia’s Emergency Ministry says passenger plane crashed near Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia’s Emergencies Ministry says a passenger plane has crashed near Moscow and fragments of it have been found.

The An-148 regional jet disappeared from radar screens shortly after takeoff from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport on Sunday afternoon.

News reports said 71 people with being 65 passengers and six being crew members were aboard the plane heading for the city of Orsk.

That’s 1,500 kilometers (1,000 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Tass says the plane fragments were found 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the airport.

