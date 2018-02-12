AU falls to second-place Clayton State in key Peach Belt matchup

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Augusta University Athletics) – The Augusta University men’s basketball team hosted its third Peach Belt Conference game in six days on Monday night and fell 85-72 to the Clayton State Lakers in Christenberry Fieldhouse. Clayton State has now won eight in a row and sit second place in the PBC, while AU has dropped three straight and are fifth in the league.

The PBC game moved Augusta to 13-11 overall and 10-8 in the league, while Clayton State is now 17-5 and 15-3.

AUGUSTA SHOOTING

41.8 field-goal percentage (23-for-55)

40.0 three-point percentage (6-for-15)

60.6 free-throw percentage (20-for-33)

CLAYTON STATE SHOOTING

39.7 field-goal percentage (23-for-58)

37.5 three-point percentage (6-for-16)

82.5 free-throw percentage (33-for-40)

Leading the Jaguars offensively, rookie Shawn Moss hit four three-pointers and totaled 13 points. Senior Kyle Doyle and sophomore Mikkel Kolstad also scored 13 each, while Doyle added seven rebounds and Kolstad four assists and boards. AU senior Tamyrik Fields and junior Aaron Byrd each scored 10 in the loss.

Clayton State made 13 more free throws than Augusta and outscored AU 52-37 in the second half.

The Lakers enjoyed a 12-2 run to begin the game. Augusta chipped away at the lead, and a three pointer from Moss brought AU into a 19-18 game. Back-to-back jumpers from Kolstad put the Jags on top and forced a tight game down to the first-half whistle. The score in the last five minutes of the opening half stayed within a four point differential, with Augusta owning a 35-33 halftime advantage.

The second half stayed a four-point game down to the 7:00 minute mark, when the Lakers took over to lead by five. With 5:00 to play, Clayton State was up 68-61 and they outlasted Augusta for their eighth win.

Augusta heads to Francis Marion University in Florence, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 14 for a 7:30 p.m. PBC tipoff against the Patriots.