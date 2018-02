COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County Deputy Jailer is out on bond and without a job after a drunk driving arrest.

24-year-old Montana Dawkins was arrested in Richmond County on Saturday after being pulled over for driving on the wrong side of the road.

Dawkins is charged with DUI, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road and No Proof of Insurance.

She was later released on a $1565 bond.

Dawkins was fired from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.