Congressman Joe Wilson visits Aiken, congratulates local business

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Local businesses expanding thanks to the tax cuts recently passed in Washington D.C.

Today U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson was in Aiken congratulating a local businessman on his companies’ growth.

Norman Dunagan owns Whiskey Alley Restaurant and Dumpster Depot in Aiken.

Dunagan says he’s added more labor, started 3 business last year and one this year.

Dunagan explains, he chose to expand with the confidence that our economy will continue to thrive due to tax cuts giving people more money to spend.

Critics point out that the tax cuts are causing the nation’s deficit to move sharply higher.