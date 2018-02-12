Ex SC Rep. Quinn sentenced to probation and fine for misconduct in office

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) — Ex-lawmaker Rick Quinn was sentenced to two years probation, community service, and a fine in a Beaufort County courtroom, Monday morning.

In December, Quinn pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.

Prosecutors say Quinn took $4.5 million of unreported money from lobbyists and used his office to influence government decisions and steer $272,000 in Republican House Caucus funds to his father’s consulting business.

Quinn is the third Republican lawmaker to plead guilty to charges stemming from a corruption investigation at the Statehouse. He faced up to a year in prison.