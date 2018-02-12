North Korea leader impressed South’s welcoming of delegation

A fan wears cap with small flags as he watches during the third period of the preliminary round of the women's hockey game between Sweden and the combined Koreas at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says it is important to continue a reconciliatory mood between the Koreas.

The North’s state-owned Korean Central News agency reported Tuesday that Kim was impressed with Seoul’s welcome of a high-level delegation that returned to Pyongyang after a three-day visit to the South during the Olympics.

North Korea sent its nominal head of state and Kim’s sister, who extended an invitation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang in the near future.

Moon didn’t immediately accept the North Korean offer.

He said the Koreas should create an environment so that a meeting of the two leaders could take place and called for a quick resumption of dialogue between North Korea and the United States.

