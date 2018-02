AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Valley Public Service Authority Water System has issued a boil water advisory for customers in the Midland Valley area.

The affected areas are Thomas Road, Avalon Lane and Vernon Street.

Residents are encouraged to boil their water for a full minute before use.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.