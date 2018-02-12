Suspect wanted for passing counterfeit bills in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of using counterfeit cash.

The suspect pictured above allegedly bleached out five dollar bills and reprinted them as fifty dollar bills.

The bills reportedly made it past sales clerks using currency pens, but the rest of their security features were not checked.

The suspect is stated to have used the same serial numbered bills this past weekend at Shane’s Rib Shack, Golden Corral, Kohl’s and Target.

If you have any information, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.