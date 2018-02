(WJBF) – The lineup has been announced for one of Masters Weeks most popular concerts.

Country music artist, Scotty McCreery will be headlining Drive For Show, Rock Fore Dough on Tuesday, April 3rd.

It’ll be held at the Lady A Pavilion at Evans Towne Center Park.

The charity concert benefits First Tee of Augusta.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at RockForeDough.com