Aiken Women’s Heart Board Benefit Show Feb. 21-25

AIKEN, S.C.– Rose Marie Eagerton, President of the Aiken Women’s Heart Board and Sandy Sublett, Benefit Show Chair, join Jennie to discuss the 50th anniversary of the AWHB Benefit Show.

This year’s show, “Airport Blues” is set in 1974 and based on the premise that Elvis is grounded at the Memphis airport, along with all the other passengers– who don’t believe it’s really Elvis.

The music is from his songbook. You can catch the show February 21st – 25th at the USC-Aiken Etherredge Center. There are 6 performances.

Click here for ticket information: http://www.aikenwomensheartboard.com/2018-benefit-and-ticket-informtion.html