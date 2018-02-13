Augusta Players: Sister Act Feb. 23-25 at Imperial Theatre

AUGUSTA, Ga.– It’s a show filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story!

Scott Seidl, the Executive and Artistic Director of The Augusta Players, and Ashley Rivera, who plays the role of “Deloris” in Sister Act, talk about the upcoming musical comedy. (Whoopi Goldberg played “Deloris” in the 1992 movie.)

Rivera is not new to the Augusta Players, but she says this kind of a role pushes her boundaries.

“It’s absolutely so much fun because she is like the inner person that you want to be as a performer, that you don’t really know how to get to come out sometimes, so I’m kinda forcing that powerhouse to come out of me with playing this, just out of my comfort zone a little bit, but it’s fun!”

For Seidl, leading The Augusta Players is an opportunity to put down roots and be closer to his wife’s family, near Atlanta.

“And as you’ve said, I’ve directed lots of musicals and plays and… hosted lots of shows over the years for Nickelodeon and was a writer and director for them for awhile… I’ve been very fortunate in my career, but thrilled to finally find a home here now in Augusta with The Augusta Players.”

Sister Act features original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Sister Act will be presented at the Imperial Theatre February 23th – 25th.

Click here to buy tickets: https://secure.ticketsage.net/websales.aspx?u=augustaplayers

Call 706-826-4707 for more information.