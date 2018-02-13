Bernie Ward Center complaints reach commission

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Forty years old now the Bernie Ward Community Center is showing it’s age.

According to it’s director the problems include, roof leaks, a slippery gym floor and an obsolete fire alarm system,or security cameras even rats.

“We got a board in our club-room to keep the rats out, we got to poke Brillo Pads in the corner in the kitchen to keep the rats out,” says Stan Brown who has been the Director at Bernie Ward for five years.

Commissioner Marion Williams called in Stan Brown to air his complaints about Bernie Ward before the Public Services Committee.

“I have three separate safety reports,all those issues makes me liable, and it makes the department liable I want to know what they’re going to do,” said Brown.

Commissioner Williams wants to know why Bernie Ward is having maintenance issues when other center are not.

“Warren Road, and a couple of other areas look brand new something wrong when taxpayers pay taxes to keep the buildings up and make sure the stuff is being maintained it hadn’t been maintained,”said Commissioner Marion Williams.

But other Commissioners don’t feel Bernie Ward is being neglected.

“There’s a variety, of opinions on that particular subject the center is scheduled for renovations in the next year or so things don’t happen a lot of times when people think they should,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Recreation and Parks Director Glenn Parker wouldn’t comment on Brown’s complaints, but Commissioner Marion Williams was pushing to know if the center is safe and whether it should stay open.

The City Administrator said she will send a safety inspector to visit the Bernie Ward Center on Wednesday to determine its condition.