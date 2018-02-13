Butler High School student charged in alleged locker room assault on school volunteer

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WJBF) – A Butler High School student is being charged in an assault on a school volunteer.

17-year-old Jyheem Rollins allegedly assaulted a volunteer in the locker room after Butler’s game against Jefferson County on January 30th.

Investigators say a warrant for Rollins was issued Friday and he turned himself in that afternoon.

He’s charged with one count of Simple Battery.

Rollins has since been released on bond.

