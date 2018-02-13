Butler High School student charged in alleged locker room assault on school volunteer

By Published: Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WJBF) – A Butler High School student is being charged in an assault on a school volunteer.

17-year-old Jyheem Rollins allegedly assaulted a volunteer in the locker room after Butler’s game against Jefferson County on January 30th.

Investigators say a warrant for Rollins was issued Friday and he turned himself in that afternoon.

He’s charged with one count of Simple Battery.

Rollins has since been released on bond.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to bring you more details in this case as they become available.

