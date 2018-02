COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- One of Columbia County’s commissioners says he’s not running for re-election.

District 4 Commissioner Bill Morris tells NewsChannel 6 he has served eight years on the commission and that’s enough time for him.

Morris says he plans to spend more time on the farm, with his family and on a history project he has in the works.

NewsChannel 6 will keep you updated on any new developments regarding the District 4 seat.