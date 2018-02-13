Emergency calls can now be text to Augusta 911

By Published:
Photo of Augusta-Richmond County 911 dispatchers in front of their computer screens

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) There’s a new way tonight for people who need help in Augusta to get in contract with 9-1-1.

Before people in trouble could only dial 9-1-1, to get in touch with a dispatcher.

But starting today people can now text 9-11- for help.

Augusta’s 9-1-1 Director says texting could be a life saving option when a person is in a position where they can’t make a call.

“An individual who’s been abducted, where they’re in a situation where they can’t make a voice call, active shooter school shooting something of that sort but the big push for texting 911 is for those individuals who have a hearing or speech impairment who can’t traditionally dial and make a voice call,” said 911 Director Daniel Dunlap.

Dunlap says someone in an emergency who can should always call and not test 9-1-1, and say no one should ever text 911 when driving.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s