Family in need of support for 5-year-old son undergoing brain surgery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Aaron reeves is only 5-years-old but he is preparing to undergo his tenth brain surgery. His family is now calling on the community for support to help with his medical expenses. Reeves was born premature at 28 weeks weighing only two pounds. During his birth he experienced a severe brain hemorrhage and a shunt was added to help drain fluid from his brain. Since his initial surgery Reeves has had to have nine additional surgeries.

“It’s stunted his growth and he’s very little for his age. He has cerebral palsy and of course a lot of brain damage which causes a lot of seizures,” Samantha Florida, Aaron’s mother said.

An increase in seizures has caused him to stop breathing sending Reeves and his parents to the hospital for days even weeks at a time. They’re hoping is tenth surgery will be the answer to preventing the seizures from occurring in the future.

“The surgery will disconnect the left half of his brain because that’s where all of the seizure activity is coming from. They are trying to keep it from spreading to the right side of his brain. Hopefully in the grand scheme of things the seizures will stop but there’s also pros and cons to any surgery,” Florida said.

The success of the surgery could cause Reeves to lose complete mobility of his right side. He’s will also lose some of his vision. Because of the time the family will spend in the hospital, Samantha has had to take a leave of absence from work to are for Reeves while in the hospital. A local business has stepped in to create a fundraiser to help support Reeves and his medical expenses. Plunder Designs, a vintage jewelry company has created a Facebook that will sell customized pendants with Reeves picture for sale. So far the group has garnered the support of over 2,000 members.

Reeves will undergo surgery in March at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

If you would like to support Aaron and his road to recovery you can visit their Facebook page or Groupon at the links below:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/168617063912295/?ref=group_header

https://www.gofundme.com/gucuf-help-bring-aaron-homehappyhealthy