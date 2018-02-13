Preservation victory at Kettle Creek Battlefield Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Valentines day is just a few days away. For most people it’s a difficult task to RSVP at fancy restaurants, gifts are all gone off the selves and other romantic activities are over priced now. Well there is a site where love birds can hike trails and learn about an important battle the took place in the CSRA.

in 1779,140 Georgia Militia with the help of 200 South Carolina soldiers took on the British for the battle of Kettle Creek. Flash forward over 200 years, the story was retold on Monday at the battle ground.

More than a hundred people showed up in Wilkes County for the ribbon cutting of Kettle Creek Battlefield.

Members of the Civil War Trust announced the deed to nearly 200 acres of Revolutionary War will be transferring the deed back home to Washington Georgia.

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice believes the site will be take effect as a living classroom honoring those patriots who fought in the battle.

“To see the crosses where the individuals lifes were lost in this battle,said Congressman Hice.” “Its just moving, and to realize this will literally become a classroom where people can see and experience, feel, watch and walk around a place, where this important battle took place.”

One thing visitors will take home from this announcement is that the battle for this site was fought, ironically on the day of love.

Former coach for UGA and board member for the Civil War Trust, Vince Dooley feels the battle deserves more recognition.

“It is important because it’s the first in Georgia, the first victory and we needed a victory bad,” said Coach Dooley.

Dooley also believes preserving the park will be critical for more people to be engaged and appreciate our the nation’s history

Kettle Creek Battlefield Park is open to the public and it is free of admission.