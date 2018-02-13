Social media sensation Denver The Guilty Dog has died

(WJBF) – Canine social media star, Denver the Guilty Dog, died earlier this week.

Denver became a hit on YouTube and social media after her owners posted a video of her grinning after being caught eating cat treats.

She also had her own children’s book, The Adventures of Denver the Guilty Dog.

Denver made appearances on numerous shows including Good Morning America and Ellen, to name a few.

Her family says that they are forever grateful for the love and support she received from fans and friends.