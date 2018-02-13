Social media sensation Denver The Guilty Dog has died

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

(Courtesy ABC News)

(WJBF) – Canine social media star, Denver the Guilty Dog, died earlier this week.

Denver became a hit on YouTube and social media after her owners posted a video of her grinning after being caught eating cat treats.

She also had her own children’s book, The Adventures of Denver the Guilty Dog.

Denver made appearances on numerous shows including Good Morning America and Ellen, to name a few.

Her family says that they are forever grateful for the love and support she received from fans and friends.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s