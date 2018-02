AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond county investigators are at the home of a man they say killed his wife.

No word on what they’re looking for at the home on Eden Court.

29-year-old Richard Timmons, Junior hasn’t been seen since the shooting that happened last Friday.

He was last seen driving a white Chevrolet Traverse with a Georgia tag.

Police say he shot his wife, 34-year-old Jazna Timmons in the parking lot of the Georgia War Veteran’s Nursing Home.