Townville Elementary School shooter confession tape played in court

WJBF Staff Published:

Members of law enforcement talk in front of Townville Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Townville, S.C. A teenager opened fire at the South Carolina elementary school Wednesday, wounding two students and a teacher before the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – A court hearing is set to continue Tuesday in South Carolina in the case of a teenage boy charged with killing his father at his home and then a first-grader in a shooting at a school playground in 2016.

The teen faces two counts of murder, among other charges. Prosecutors want the youth tried as an adult, where he could face decades in prison if convicted. His attorneys want him tried as a juvenile, where he could be held only until his 21st birthday if found guilty.

The boy was 14 at the time. He described the shootings to detectives in a videotaped statement hours after the shootings. It was played Monday in court.

The Associated Press is not using the defendant’s name because he hasn’t been charged as an adult.

