Woman files for divorce 1 week before her murder, documents describe fear for her children’s safety

Augusta, GA (WJBF)—We are learning more about the man who police say shot and killed his wife in Augusta on Friday.

34-year-old Jazna Timmons was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Georgia War Veterans Nursing home, which is where she worked.

Court documents show Jazna Timmons filed for divorce and temporary custody of her children just 8 days before she was killed. Also, records from the Sheriff’s Office showed she called police on her husband 5 times during the last 10 years.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne got a copy of the 20 page divorce filing. In it, she learned Jazna Timmons and her husband Richard were supposed to be in court on Tuesday February 13th at 3PM as part of the divorce case.

In the divorce filing Jazna said that the defendant (her husband, Richard Timmons) has engaged in adulterous behaviors with 13-14 people. She also says he has committed various acts of emotional, verbal and physical abuse towards her during the course of the marriage.

In the court documents, Jazna describes the most recent incident that led her to file for divorce. She says on January 30th, 2018, her husband pulled their two young children from daycare and drove them to North Carolina without her knowledge or consent. Jazna filed for divorce 2 days after this happened.

Divorce documents read, “due to defendants recent behavior, plaintiff is concerned that the defendant is on the verge of an episode and that the minor children’s safety and well-being is in jeopardy.”

The paperwork confirms that Richard Timmons formally received the divorce papers on Tuesday February 6th—3 days before her death.

After learning about the Timmons’ history with domestic violence, we reached out to the local nonprofit SafeHomes of Augusta. The organization helps victims in these kinds of situations. Executive Director Aimee Hall says safety planning is different for each case.

“We have some that call that crisis hotline and they are ready to leave immediately and we can help put those steps in place for them to be able to do that,” Hall explains. “Others may call and they just need a non-judgmental ear right then and learn what some of those safety steps could be.”

Hall points out that when an abuser feels like they are losing control, in the form of divorce or something like it, the relationship can get even more dangerous.

“A lot of them look at it—‘well, if I can’t have you then no one else can either.’ So that’s when it can lead to murder or murder suicide,” Hall says.

The divorce documents Jazna Timmons’ filed show she was fearful that her husband’s mental instability would be further compounded by the divorce. She claims Richard Timmons has been diagnosed with significant mental health conditions including bipolar depression and PTSD. Jazna Timmons says his symptoms worsened around the holidays and the anniversary of the murders of his own family members.

NewsChannel 6 asked the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to share information about the amount of times officers responded to the Timmons’ house. According to their records, Jazna called 911 five times over the course of the last 10 years for domestic violence incidents. One of those calls, lead to the arrest of her husband for “terroristic threats.”

After learning all this information, you might wonder—how did the situation get to the point where Jazna was killed? Law enforcement tell us, there is not a simple answer.

Jamey Moss is on the board of SafeHomes of Augusta. He is also a Staff Sergeant with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. He says there is not an easy solution.

“With domestic violence, it is a repetitive cycle,” Staff Sgt. Moss describes. “It’s rarely one time and their gone. It’s something that is ongoing and with time it worsens and I think the only way to break it takes a team of people.”

Staff Sgt. Moss says many times, they find out about domestic violence cases because someone else calls. He encourages you to do the same if you know of someone in a potentially life threatening circumstance.

“That could be the difference in you saving somebody’s life,” says Staff Sgt. Moss. “On a personal level, a friend that’s going through it, it’s much better to speak up and say something and encourage that friend than to potentially have to live with the guilt of—why didn’t I say something, why didn’t I come out.”

Moss hopes that by reading this story, or hearing about Jazna, others in similar circumstances will call and get help.

If you know someone, or if you are a victim, call the SafeHomes 24-7 hotline at (706) 736-2499. Someone will help you start the safety planning.