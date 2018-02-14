Aiken, South Aiken win playoff openers

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken and South Aiken won their first round playoff games on Wednesday night.

The 4A No. 3 Hornets defeated South Pointe 56-47 in overtime. Antonio Bussey had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Calvin Mathis scored 14 points to lead Aiken.

The Thoroughbreds pulled away for a 68-51 win over York.

South Aiken hits the road to face Travelers Rest, while Aiken hosts Greer in the second round on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Other scores:

4A:

North Augusta 57, Westwood 58

Midland Valley 38, Ridge View 72

2A:

Woodland 64, Silver Bluff 78

Barnwell 36, Kingstree 57

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 37, Carvers Bay 71