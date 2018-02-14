Augusta community centers inspected

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta officials are taking a close up look at city recreational center.

As we first reported yesterday the Director of the Bernie Ward Center, complained about safety problems there including, a leaky roof, slippery gym floor, obsolete fire alarm system , no security cameras, and rats.

The Administrators office says staff is performing inspections at now Bernie Ward as well as Warren Road Community Centers

Those reports should be ready with the next few days according to city Spokesman Jim Beasley.

The centers stayed open with the on going inspections.