FBI offers $10K reward in case of missing SC 4-year-old

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Charleston police officers are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl on Johns Island.

Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis says the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for “information leading to the recovery of 4-year-old missing Heidi Todd.”

Heidi Renae Todd disappeared just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Police officers, firefighters, the Coast Guard and other rescue units launched a search near her home on Sweetleaf Lane. At one point, officers went door-to-door, knocking at neighboring homes in an attempt to find the girl.

Police later revealed that Heidi’s mother was taken to the hospital. Neighbors fear the woman was attacked, but police have not revealed any information about why the woman was hospitalized or what may have led to the child’s disappearance.

Officers say Heidi maybe with a “skinny” Hispanic male ranging in age from 25-30 with short hair, dressed in all grey. A photo of the man has not been released.

Charleston police have set up a 24-hour tip line for citizens to report any information about this case. Please call 843-619-6123 if you know anything about Heidi Todd’s disappearance.

