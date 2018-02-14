FBI searching for murder suspect in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The FBI and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help in finding a murder suspect that’s believed to be in the Augusta area.

Jayquwan Lamar Newmones is charged in the murder of Timothy Moore.

Moore was found dead on Christmas Eve in Belhaven, North Carolina.

Two other suspects connected to the murder have been taken into custody.

25-year-old Khalif Muhammed Newmones of Bellhaven and 27-year-old Alicia Hassona Polen of Augusta were arrested in Augusta on Sunday and charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

Jayquwan is believed to be in the CSRA and is also facing charges of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

If you have any information, please contact the FBI Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111, the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400 or 911.