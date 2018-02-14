Lawyers for accused NSA leaker asking for some evidence to be thrown out

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Lawyers for accused NSA leaker Reality Winner want some of the evidence against her thrown out.

One of Winner’s lawyers tells NewsChannel 6 there will be a hearing on February 27th.

During that hearing, her lawyers are expected to question one of the FBI investigators who worked the case when Winner was arrested.

Her lawyers claim Winner was not read her Miranda rights, and therefore answers to her questions when she was interviewed as well as items gathered from her home and any other information gathered the day she was arrested should not be used in court.