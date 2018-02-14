Midland Valley advances to second with round narrow win over South Pointe

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF Sports) — The Lady Mustangs advanced to the second round of the SCHSL playoffs after closing out a 55-52 win over South Pointe Tuesday night.
NEXT UP:
Midland Valley will play at Greer High School this Friday at 7 p.m.
