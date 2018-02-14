Police investigate possible shooter near Florida high school, at least 20 reported injured

PARKLAND, Fla (ABC NEWS) – Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school in Southern Florida this afternoon, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

There are reports of victims from the incident at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the sheriff’s office said.

“The shooter is still at large,” according to a source with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Students with bookbags were seen sprinting out of the building as authorities with guns drawn swarmed the school.

Officials urged the public to avoid the area.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say they’re responding to a shooting at a Florida high school.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.