Portion of Washington Road to be repaved in Columbia County

WJBF Staff Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A large portion of Washington Road in Evans is set to be repaved.

The portion stretches from the Richmond County line to just north of Gibbs Road.

The project will not consist of the section from Mullins Crossing to Belair Road.

No daily lane closures will be allowed between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be a mandated construction shutdown during Masters Week.

Reeves Construction Company has been awarded the $4.09 million project. The completion date is set for December 2018.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s