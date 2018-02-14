Portion of Washington Road to be repaved in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A large portion of Washington Road in Evans is set to be repaved.

The portion stretches from the Richmond County line to just north of Gibbs Road.

The project will not consist of the section from Mullins Crossing to Belair Road.

No daily lane closures will be allowed between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be a mandated construction shutdown during Masters Week.

Reeves Construction Company has been awarded the $4.09 million project. The completion date is set for December 2018.