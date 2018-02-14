Report: Flu causing shortage of blood donations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A community blood center in North Carolina says widespread flu is causing a shortage of blood supply.

The Blood Connection’s medical director, Dr. Robert Rainer, tells The Greenville News that donors have been unable to keep scheduled appointments because of the flu, and the supply has been running low.

The agency is extending its hours and adding new blood drives to attract donations needed to keep the risk to patients’ lives at bay.

More than 100 South Carolina residents have died this flu season, and hospitals have taken extra precautions to limit the spread of the virus.