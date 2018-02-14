WJBF Scholar Athlete: Greenbrier’s Sadie Joiner

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Sadie Joiner is one of the highest achieving students at Greenbrier High School. She will graduate this spring in the top ten in her class with a 4.0 GPA.

Joiner also shined on the volleyball court the past few seasons as a defensive specialist for the Wolfpack. As a senior, she helped guide Greenbrier to a 46-3 record and trip to the Elite Eight. It was a tremendous final season for Joiner, who grew remarkably as a volleyball player and student after not making the team as a freshman.

“It made me work hard,” Joiner said. “I don’t expect to receive anything. I had to work for it, and I earned that position because I worked so hard.”

“She was really determined to make the team,” Joiner’s mother, Jody Joiner, said. “She did extra practices and [received] extra coaching. She went to pickup games everywhere they played. Anywhere they threw a net up she would go play.”

“She is so determined,” Joiner’s father, Mitchel Joiner, said. “[I’m very proud] that she didn’t give up and kept chasing it.”

Joiner plans to attend Georgia Southern University this fall where she will major in engineering.