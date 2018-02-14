Woman looking for biological father raising money for paternity test

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) –   A remarkable story just might have a happy ending. We told you about Rebekah Chad earlier this week. She put a sign on social media searching for her biological father.

Rebekah Chad, 24, is hoping to regain the relationship she never had.

 

Now, the 24-year-old tells us she believes she has found him and he has agreed to take a paternity test.

Chad said he confirmed that he worked at the Nissan on Peach Orchard Road in 1992.

The man, who is not releasing his name yet, told Chad he did sell a woman a car and they did have an encounter.

Chad is a waitress and a student at Augusta Tech. She’s hoping to crowd source the cost of the paternity test.

Click here to help her out.

