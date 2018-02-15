Ann and Ellis Johnson honored with the 2018 Walton Award

AUGUSTA, Ga.– The Jessye Norman School for the Arts will be getting a nice contribution on behalf of an Augusta couple.

Ann and Ellis Johnson are this year’s winner of the the Walton Awards.

The award celebrates an outstanding couple in the area who have gone above and beyond in community service to the greater Augusta area.

The Johnsons say they are passionate about causes such as education and the arts and have spent many years serving on boards and chairing committees in order to make these programs successful.

George McManus is a partner with AP Wealth Management, one of the sponsors the award .

“They are fantastic! Tonight I’ll read all of the organizations that they have had a leadership position in, or volunteered in. It will take some time to do it, like 5 minutes! And I was impressed when I noticed they served our youth.”

A $5,000 donation in honor of the Johnsons will be made to a local 501(c)(3) of their choosing.

To be eligible for the Walton Awards, the nominees must be a married couple who have made a significant impact in the Augusta community.

The George and Dorothy Walton Award is sponsored by AP Wealth Management and The Augusta Fund,