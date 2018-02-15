Arrest made in Augusta personal care home shutdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta woman is under investigation for running an unlicensed personal care home.

Beverly Webb was arrested on Wednesday.

Yesterday, paramedics found a disabled adult at a home on Sprucewood Drive.

They also found no one was home to care for the person.

Richmond County deputies were called to investigate the home.

Once inside, they found other disabled adults living in unsanitary conditions and unsupervised.

Initial investigation suggests that the person that was being brought back from the hospital, is the owner of the property.

They were removed from their licensed personal care home over five years ago by Beverley Webb so that Webb could use the home to put other people in to, charging each person a monthly fee of varying amounts. This sometime involved taking the victim’s Social Security payment cards.

Webb was potentially operating other personal care homes in the area.

The victims in this case have been relocated to licensed homes.

