(WJBF) – Accused murderer Richard Timmons Jr. has been apprehended.

Timmons was taken into custody on Thursday at an airport in Tarrant County, Texas.

Authorities have him held with no bond.

He has been wanted for the murder of his wife, 34-year-old Jazna Timmons.

The incident happened last week in the parking lot of the Georgia War Veteran’s Nursing Home.

Details on his arrest are limited at this time.

