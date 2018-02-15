C.A.V.E. task force makes 3rd arrest in 2018 for illegal personal care homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A woman is under investigation who is accused of running an unlicensed personal care home. Beverly Webb was arrested Wednesday after paramedics dropped off a patient and discovered the home was not in condition to care for the disabled person.

Dozens drive by the home on Sprucewood Drive daily, but few know what was allegedly going on behind closed doors.

Gold Cross paramedics told investigators they realized there was no caregiver for the patient, who cannot walk. Shortly after investigators arrived, Beverly Webb also showed up.

That is when CAVE task force, Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly, started an investigation– resulting in Webb’s arrest. But the task force discovered three more victims living in the home.

“There was a gentleman covered in urine. You had a gross situation,” Ricky Coates, Augusta’s Assistant District Attorney, described. “There were a lot of people living with a lot of stuff in tight quarters.”

Investigators suspect that home is actually owned by the patient paramedics brought back from the hospital. They said Webb removed that person from a licensed personal care home more than five years ago so that she could use the house to operate a business– charging people monthly fees and at times, taking victims’ social security cards.

“You have residents that are saying, ‘I can’t buy XY or Z if you relocate me because this defendant, this criminal, has all of my stuff,'” Coates told NewsChannel 6.

Coates described this “way of business” as an easy crime. At the end of the day, it all boils down to money: “So they are trusting these people, and what these people are doing,” Coates said. “They are capitalizing on that trust.”

This is the third arrest for illegal personal care homes this year, and CAVE, a state-recognized agency, aims to keep that number rising.

“It flew under the radar for so long,” Coates said. “It’s vulnerability.”

Investigators believe Webb may have other illegal care homes in the area. If you have any information or see abnormal activity in your neighborhood, contact the task force immediately.

You can call them at (706) 821-1150 or email: pchtaskforce@augustaga.gov.