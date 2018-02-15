Augusta Commission invited to tour two rec centers

AUGUSTA. Ga (WJBF) – Augusta Commissioners are getting an invite to check out the condition of some of it’s recreation centers.

Commissioner Marion Williams set up a tour for Friday of the Bernie Ward Community Center, after the director listed several safety concerns, including rats.

But Williams also wants city leaders to go visit the Warren Road Community Center in west Augusta.

Williams wants to know if some centers are better maintained depending on where they are located.

“Bernie Ward, used to be the prime area, in this community it was a thriving community center now it’s going down bad, it’s not been maintained. They’re sharing maintenance workers between it but some of the older areas, Warren Road and other areas, look brand new,” said Commissioner Williams.

Williams is also critical of the maintenance of Dyess Pool on James Brown Boulevard as well as the location of Jones pool which he says is under-used because of it’s location.

Williams said he plans to bring up the pool issues at future commission meetings.