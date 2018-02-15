Deadly crash near Richmond-Jefferson County line

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The driver of a loaded logging truck was killed when investigators say he lost control and overturned on Highway 1 in Richmond County near the Jefferson County line.

The coroner’s office says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver will not be released until his family can be notified. His body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

Investigators say the truck lost logs across the north and south bound lanes and crews had to clear the roadway.