UPDATE:

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Authorities have taken a suspect into custody in the theft of a trailer in Columbia County.

As of 8:00 Thursday morning, deputies were searching for the suspect near a Kroger store on the 4100 block of Columbia Road in Martinez, Georgia.

The search began when deputies pulled over a suspicious vehicle.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

The third suspect was apprehended after investigators set up the perimeter and searched the woods.