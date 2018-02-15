Diesel fuel spill not immediate threat, fire chief says

WILLISTON, S.C.(WJBF)- Wednesday afternoon, a tractor trailer crash spilled thousands of gallons of fuel outside Windsor.

It happened at the intersection of Williston Road and Tinker Creek Road, about 25 minutes southeast of Aiken.

The tanker truck rolled over while attempting to turn left. The driver wasn’t hurt.

According to the Windsor Fire Chief, the truck’s tank leaked about 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel that poured down both shoulders of the road.

Neighbors tell NewsChannel 6 they saw the fuel after the spill, but several hours later, only orange flags marked where the fuel had spilled.

Hazmat teams initially responded but dispersed before night fell. After the fuel was removed from the road, crews removed the remaining fuel from the wrecked truck to be transported elsewhere. A crane succeeded in pulling the truck upright.

The Windsor Fire Chief tells us DHEC will be here Thursday to clean up the remaining fuel. He also says the spill poses no immediate threat to the public.