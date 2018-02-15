Four men charged in 2017 McCormick double murder

Related Coverage Double homicide being investigated in McCormick County

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – Four men are now facing charges in a 2017 double homicide.

22-year-old Jesse Cashawn Freeman III and 27-year-old Travis Rashad Freeman are charged with Murder.

25-year-old Shiquan Marquez Freeman and 22-year-old Devin Tyrone Crapps are charged with Accessory After the Fact to Felony Murder.

The four are charged in connection with the November 24th shooting deaths of Steven Banks and Joel Turner outside a bar in McCormick County.

They are being held at the McCormick County Detention Center.