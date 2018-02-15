Grovetown prepares for first playoff appearance in program history

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Grovetown is in the midst of a historic season.

The Warriors were just minutes from claiming their first region title in program history before ultimately losing to Heritage in the region championship game by two points last weekend. Still, it’s been a remarkable turnaround season for Grovetown. After only winning five games last year, the Warriors finished second in their region this season and are preparing for their first ever appearance in the state playoffs.

“It means a lot, especially it being my senior year,” senior guard, Nicholas Tolbert, said. “It means a lot to me and the other seniors. [We’re] just trying to make history.”

“This whole year we’ve been talking about how we want to leave our mark and how this is our year, so the fact that we made school history, it’s really big,” senior guard, Jelani Shakir, said.

“We have a lot of excitement going into the state tournament,” Grovetown second-year head coach, Mark Epps, said. “We have a very tough Tucker team coming to town. [The Tigers] are an excellent three-point shooting team with a lot of length. They go 6’8″ and 6’6″ on the baseline, so that will present some unique challenges, but we are looking forward to the opportunity.”

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.