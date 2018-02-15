Illegal dumping a concern as Hyde Park demolitions stop

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It is very quiet in Hyde Park the one hundred plus families that lived her have been moved out, most of their homes demolished, but not all and that’s creating other problems that are piling up..

Many of the old house in Hyde Park are gone, but dozens remain and right now there’s no demolition work in site.

“Then we need to find out why not because last I heard it was pretty much going along smoothly,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

It was last year more than 75 old houses were taken down, but the heavy equipment we saw on the streets in Hyde Park last year is missing now.

city officials say as the process moves forward it’s becoming more difficult for take title to the property delaying the demolitions.

“It’s plain and simple.we can’t do anything about it until we get the proper legal go-ahead,” said Commissioner Williams.

“As soon as we get verification that we have ownership we’ll move back to do the rest of the demolitions after that we’re going to look to start closing the road because there’s so much illegal dumping back there,” says Environmental Services Director Lori Videtto.

The abandoned neighborhood has become a haven for illegal dumping trash., furniture, roofing shingles, tires, mattresses, even a pile of car parts.

“And it’s becoming an issue because there’s so much and we’re trying to enforce that so we’re working closely the marshal’s office so they can get some data, start enforcing that,” says Videtto.

But Hyde Park will remain wide open for illegal dumping until the remaining empty houses come down.

Clearing titles, and obtaining ownership are problems the city continues to wrestle with in fact three condemnations here are Florida Road in Hyde park, will be before commissioners on Tuesday. In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6