Local schools encouraging more action in their active shooter drills

The deadly shooting that happened in Florida on Wednesday afternoon forced many parents and teachers to have tough conversations with their children.

NewsChannel 6 checked in with some of our local school systems to see how they handle active shooter drills throughout the year.

Evans High School Principal Michael Johnson tells NewsChannel 6 their active shooter drills have changed over the years from a “duck and hide” approach. Now, they encourage more action.

“We encourage barricading the door, arming yourself with a stapler or a roll of tape to be able to throw at the active shooter—anything to get him off balance to keep them from being able to attack and hurt innocent people in the building,” Principal Johnson explains.

Principal Johnson says at Evans High they run lockdown drills multiple times a year. They are also incorporating new training called A.L.I.C.E. which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. They have run the protocol with teachers and now they have a deputy trained in the program. Their plan is to include students soon.

Their goal is to catch a potential danger before it even happens. At Evans, Principal Johnson says they try to establish a culture where students trust adults.

“They are our number one line of defense, the kids are because they are constantly in tune with their peer group and we ask them to let us know so we can investigate,” Principal Johnson points out.

The administration will keep the tipster anonymous. They also hand out rewards in the form of $10 gift cards if a student lets administration know there is something on campus that should not be there.

“You wouldn’t believe how many things we are able to stamp out before it get started or just keep off our campus because they know we do a rewards system,” says Principal Johnson.

In Richmond County, School Spokesperson Kaden Jacobs says they do active shooter drills 3 times a year.

“It’s about as standard as doing a tornado drill or a fire drill anymore,” Jacobs says.

Jacobs also explains the two different kinds of lockdowns they implement depending on the danger at hand.

“If there’s a shooting in the area or a suspicious person outside of a school, you go into public safety alert” (sometimes called a soft lockdown). Jacobs continues, “you can still move about inside the building, but nobody’s coming in unless they absolutely have need to. During a lockdown most of the time you go into a lockdown if there is a threat in the building and that’s to prevent people from getting into the classroom and also to prevent people from getting out so that the police can get there and respond.”

For those of you who are parents, Principal Johnson encourages you to be straight forward with your kids when talking to them about active shooter situations and the dangers of guns.

Principal Johnson says, “don’t beat around the bush, but direct,”

You can leave the gory parts out to make the conversation more kid friendly, but he says do not just assume your child knows how to act, make sure they, individually, know what to do in the event they are in an active shooter situation.