MONETTA, S.C. (WJBF) — 1A No. 10 McCormick defeated No. 4 Ridge Spring-Monetta 43-36 in the second round of the SCHSL playoffs on Thursday night.

Tylaysha Creswell led the Chiefs with 18 points, while Jordan Brown added 15. Jaliyah Bussey had 18 points for the Trojans.

McCormick will travel to High Point Academy on Monday night.

Other scores:

1A:

Lamar 50, Blackville-Hilda 35

Denmark-Olar, Timmonsville

3A:

Strom Thurmond 44, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 48