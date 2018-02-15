Paine College makes major improvements after financial crisis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Paine College welcomed a new president about nine months ago. Now, with the help of Jerry Hardee, the school has collected thousands of dollars in donations. Those monies are enough to make some major improvements.

New dorms. Refurbished buildings. And even a new food court. President Hardee told media Thursday he’s taking his 50 years of education experience to make sure Paine emerges anew. And he’s expecting the sanctions from SACSCOC, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, to be dropped and the student population to double.

“We found out that we had quite a bit of money in the office of Education that had not been drawn down,” said Hardee.

Take a look at the campus of Paine College. It may not look the same in a year. In just nine months, the newly minted Lion, President Jerry Hardee located untouched money from 2012 and 2015 to make big changes.

“Plans to build new dormitories, we’ve refurbished new buildings on campus and we’re planning to add some additions to the chapel area,” he said noting that there will be an extension to the chapel, including a theater and lecture hall with four classrooms each.

Changes have already started. The 16th President hired additional recruiters and admission officers in August. Renovations came to the second floor of the Candler Memorial Library to include new TV monitors, a new sound system and new carpet. The former security station has a new roof and is now the Information Station. And the biggest project to come is the first of three new dorms at $12 million each. A new dorm will be built each year for the next three years.

“A lot of people are asking us why in the world are you going to build dormitories if you only have 425 students and the dorms that you have are not filled? We owe our students an outstanding place to live because they see what’s going on around them,” he said.

Hardee added he expects to raise the student population from 425 to 1000 no later than Fall 2019. He also wants to extend the schools hours from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., adding night courses.

“The president is going to know your name. The president is going to check on you four or five times a day. That doesn’t happen at most institutions. That’s why I have my golf cart out there,” he said of the reasons to choose Paine.

Paine’s alumni helped too with gifts ranging from $10 thousand to $150 thousand this month. Hardee said it’s all enough to fix two of the three sanctions identified by SACSCOC. The last step is to raise $10 million to $15 million. He plans to have full accreditation by SACSCOC and TRACS by Fall 2019.

