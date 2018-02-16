Glenn Hills gears up for playoffs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — After spending almost the entire season as the top-ranked team in the state, the Glenn Hills Spartans lost to Laney in the region championship on Saturday.

The Spartans still clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2014, and they’re using that loss to the Wildcats as fuel for the postseason.

“We hadn’t lost a game with our full team all year,” senior guard, Isaiah Bauman, said. “I feel like we needed that loss to [make] us hungry because we were overconfident.”

“We really needed that loss, so we could get back to our regular mindset that every game isn’t going to be easy,” senior guard, Eric Farmer, said. “Now, we’re ready.”

“No matter what the situation is you have to come ready to play every night,” Glenn Hills head coach, Travis McRae, said. “At this point everybody is 0-0, and all we have to do is win five games in a row. That’s the mission, win five in a row.”

Glenn Hills is trying to bring home the program’s first state championship since 2008.

The Spartans host Northeast (Macon) in the first round at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.