Laney boys and girls, North Augusta girls cruise to playoff wins

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The CSRA’s three top-ranked basketball teams cruised to playoff wins on Friday night.
The 2A No. 1 Laney boys defeated Dodge County 66-53 in the first round. Ronnie Walker led the Wildcats with 17 points. The defending state champion and top-ranked Laney girls cruised to an 80-41 win over Northeast Macon. De’Sha Benjamin scored 22 points, Jhessyka Williams had 20 and Jaiden Hamilton added 19 to lead the Wildcats.
On the other side of the river, the defending 4A state champion North Augusta girls dominated Daniel 93-34. Amari Young scored 28, while Mya Burns added 20 to lead the Yellow Jackets. North Augusta hosts Richland Northeast in the third round on Monday night.
Other scores:
GHSA Boys
6A:
Evans 35, Jonesboro 62
1A:
Washington-Wilkes 57, Pelham 64
GHSA Girls
6A:
M.L. King 39, Greenbrier 64
Grovetown 37, Tucker 42
Lakeside 19, Lovejoy 54
4A:
Thomson 31, Henry County 69
Cross Creek 48, Luella 74
2A:
Bleckley County 31, Josey 63
1A:
Washington-Wilkes 33, Taylor County 40
SCHSL Boys
1A:
Denmark-Olar 58, Ride Spring-Monetta 74
Blackville-Hilda 47, Great Falls 89
SCHSL Girls
4A:
Midland Valley 58, Greer 54
2A:
Barnwell 50, Mullins 59
GISA Girls
Region 4-AAA Championship Game:
Westminster 46, John Milledge Academy 32 (First region title in program history)