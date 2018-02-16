Laney boys and girls, North Augusta girls cruise to playoff wins

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The CSRA’s three top-ranked basketball teams cruised to playoff wins on Friday night.

The 2A No. 1 Laney boys defeated Dodge County 66-53 in the first round. Ronnie Walker led the Wildcats with 17 points. The defending state champion and top-ranked Laney girls cruised to an 80-41 win over Northeast Macon. De’Sha Benjamin scored 22 points, Jhessyka Williams had 20 and Jaiden Hamilton added 19 to lead the Wildcats.

On the other side of the river, the defending 4A state champion North Augusta girls dominated Daniel 93-34. Amari Young scored 28, while Mya Burns added 20 to lead the Yellow Jackets. North Augusta hosts Richland Northeast in the third round on Monday night.

Other scores:

GHSA Boys

6A:

Evans 35, Jonesboro 62

1A:

Washington-Wilkes 57, Pelham 64

GHSA Girls

6A:

M.L. King 39, Greenbrier 64

Grovetown 37, Tucker 42

Lakeside 19, Lovejoy 54

4A:

Thomson 31, Henry County 69

Cross Creek 48, Luella 74

2A:

Bleckley County 31, Josey 63

1A:

Washington-Wilkes 33, Taylor County 40

SCHSL Boys

1A:

Denmark-Olar 58, Ride Spring-Monetta 74

Blackville-Hilda 47, Great Falls 89

SCHSL Girls

4A:

Midland Valley 58, Greer 54

2A:

Barnwell 50, Mullins 59

GISA Girls

Region 4-AAA Championship Game:

Westminster 46, John Milledge Academy 32 (First region title in program history)