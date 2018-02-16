Local law enforcement talk GA bill that would support first responder’s mental health

AUGSUTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Local first responders face emotionally trying situations regularly. And many times, they don’t take the time to deal with the emotional impacts of those situations, but there is a push to change that in Georgia.

Two former law enforcement officers went before GA lawmakers last week to show support. They told us before Sheriff Richard Roundtree took office in 2013, peer counseling in law enforcement was unheard of.

“I thought the only solution is if I end my life,” Patrick Cullinan, former deputy sheriff and firefighter and current Staff Representative for the Police Benevolent Association, told NewsChannel 6.

Cullinan now works to prevent other first responders from going through the same downward spiral he once found himself in.

“As a first responder, you see the worst of the worst,” Cullinan explained. “I worked a suicide where a young boy hung himself. And that kept me up at night.”

If passed into law, House Bill 703 would provide law enforcement officers, EMT’s, firefighters and their families a state-run program for peer counseling. Cullinan, along with ten other first responders spoke at last week’s Georgia House Public Safety Committee.

“7:01, a bell rings out, and we have a two and a half month old unresponsive about as block from the station,” Chief Jeff Smith with the Morton County Fire Rescue said at the House Public Safety Committee. “Not going into much detail, the child did not survive. They ruled it as SIDS. Once I left the hospital and left the emergency rooms doors, I called my wife to go wake my child.”

With the Parkland, Florida school shooting.and here locally, a man shooting his wife just last week at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, Cullinan said the 1.3 million dollar project that would provide peer counseling services to first responders is a small price to pay for the mental health of those emergency workers.

“We would discuss it among ourselves, but with no education on how to deal with this stuff,” Sgt. David James with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office who also leads local peer counseling said.

Cullinan explained mental health programs for first responders are crucial because they are the people who we trust to protect us.

He said it’s a win-win ordeal: “We are seeing their careers saved. We are seeing their marriages saved, and we are seeing lives saved.”

House Bill 703 passed unanimously in the public safety committee. It goes onto the the full House next.

You can show your support for the bill by contacting your local representatives.